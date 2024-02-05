Top 10 off-beat movies on Netflix that'll keep you hooked to the screens
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a sci-fi romance exploring the impact of erasing memories of a failed relationship.
The Lobster is a dark comedic satire set in a dystopian world where singles face transformation if they don't find love.
Her is an emotional sci-fi drama exploring human connection in the age of AI.
Being John Malkovich is a surreal comedy taking a bizarre journey into John Malkovich's mind.
A Ghost Story is a visually striking movie exploring the existence after death.
Andhadhun is a gripping crime thriller with dark comedic twists about a blind pianist.
Tumbbad is also a visually stunning fantasy-horror unraveling a tale of greed and mythology.
Ludo is a chaotic dark comedy crime film interconnecting four unpredictable stories.
Ship of Theseus is an intellectually stimulating drama questioning identity and morality.
Newton, a black comedy satirizing the complexities of the Indian democratic process.
