Top 10 off-beat movies on Netflix that'll keep you hooked to the screens

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a sci-fi romance exploring the impact of erasing memories of a failed relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Lobster is a dark comedic satire set in a dystopian world where singles face transformation if they don't find love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her is an emotional sci-fi drama exploring human connection in the age of AI.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Being John Malkovich is a surreal comedy taking a bizarre journey into John Malkovich's mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Ghost Story is a visually striking movie exploring the existence after death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun is a gripping crime thriller with dark comedic twists about a blind pianist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad is also a visually stunning fantasy-horror unraveling a tale of greed and mythology.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo is a chaotic dark comedy crime film interconnecting four unpredictable stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ship of Theseus is an intellectually stimulating drama questioning identity and morality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Newton, a black comedy satirizing the complexities of the Indian democratic process.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting second baby, here are parenting lessons to learn from them

 

 Find Out More