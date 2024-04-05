Top 10 offbeat Hindi web series on OTT that make for an interesting watch
Killer Soup on Netflix starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma is a weird and twisted murder mystery that will keep you entertained.
Set in dystopian future, Leila is about a mother who is hunting for her daughter whilst being a part of a community. Watch it on Netflix.
It's Not That Simple is on JioCinema. It is a comedy drama about a married woman who bumps into two of her exes during reunion.
Ghoul starring Radhika Apte touches base with folklore. It is on Netflix.
Kaala Paani on Netflix is about a mysterious illness taking over Andaman and Nicobar islands. What is its connection with tribals?
Sacred Games on Netflix caught everyone's attention because of its twisted storyline. Ganesh Gaitonde's story kept everyone hooked.
Kaafir on Zee5 narrates the story of a woman who accidentally crosses border and a journalist tries to help her.
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix has entertaining storyline, quirky characters and drug mafia.
Breathe is a thriller on Amazon Prime Video. What happens when ordinary men are put in extraordinary circumstances? Watch to know.
Choona on Netflix is an entertaining watch as a group of misfits seek revenge on one politician.
