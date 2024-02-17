Top 10 offbeat Hindi web series to watch over the weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Kaala Paani on Netflix is unique, edgy and thrilling. It is about a mysterious illness taking over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Killer Soup on Netflix has Konkona Sen Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. It is a twist tale of greed, freedom, love and more.
Sacred Games is not a usual thriller. It is offbeat, unique and interesting. Watch it on Netflix.
Choona on Netflix is about a gang who find a common enemy and make a plan to seek revenge.
Leila starring Huma Qureshi is set in a dystopian future. It is about a woman searching for her lost child. The show is on Netflix.
Kaafir
Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix is a crime thriller with some of the most unique characters like Chaar Cut Atmaram and more.
Ghoul on Netflix is about a prisoner sent to with eerie behaviour being sent to military detention.
Taj Mahal 1989 web series is on Netflix. It is a love story that goes wrong thanks to boy's interest in politics.
Smoke on Amazon Prime Video is about two rival drug cartel gangs and an ACP trying to solve the situation.
