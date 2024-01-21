Top 10 old school romance k-dramas to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Autumn in My Heart is a heart-wrenching tale of childhood friends who got switched at birth. On Viki.
Winter Sonata is an iconic drama that played a significant role in the Hallyu wave, exploring themes of love, loss, and destiny. On Viki.
Full House is a romantic comedy about a contractual marriage between a young woman and a famous actor, leading to unexpected love. On Netflix.
Stairway to Heaven, a classic melodrama following childhood sweethearts through tragic events, separation, and a poignant reunion. On Viki.
My Lovely Sam Soon is a romantic comedy featuring a pastry chef's humorous journey of love and self-discovery. On Viki.
Lovers in Paris weaves a captivating love triangle, exploring the romantic escapades of a young woman. On Apple TV.
Dae Jang Geum is a historical drama with a tint of romance about a young girl's rise to become the first female royal physician. On Viki.
Save the Last Dance for Me is a melodrama featuring an amnesiac man rediscovers love, loyalty, and second chances. On YouTube.
Goong, Princess Hours is a modern-day fairy tale, portraying the love story between a common high school girl and the crown prince. On Viki.
Attic Cat is a rom-com about a couple forced to live together, exploring the ups and downs of cohabitation. On Prime Video.
