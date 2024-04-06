Top 10 one-season-long Netflix web series to stream this weekend
Beef follows a road rage explodes into dark comedy as two strangers feud with chaotic consequences.
The Fall of the House of Usher revolves around House Usher whose secrets come to light as their wealthy empire starts to collapse.
Maid, a single mom escapes abuse and finds strength cleaning houses for a new life.
From Scratch is the love story between an American and a Sicilian chef faces a life-threatening illness.
Teens rebuild society after being mysteriously transported to a replica of their town, in The Society.
Bodies follows the story of 4 detectives investigating the same murder but in different periods.
A migrant ship in 1899 encounters another at sea, sparking a chilling mystery in 1899.
Clickbait revolves around a missing husband with a shocking online message leaves his family desperate for answers.
Fool Me Once follows a husband who comes back to life after a brutal murder leaving the wife questioning everything.
All of Us Are Dead is a Korean drama following students trapped in their school during a zombie apocalypse.
