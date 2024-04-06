Top 10 one-season-long Netflix web series to stream this weekend

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Beef follows a road rage explodes into dark comedy as two strangers feud with chaotic consequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Fall of the House of Usher revolves around House Usher whose secrets come to light as their wealthy empire starts to collapse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maid, a single mom escapes abuse and finds strength cleaning houses for a new life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From Scratch is the love story between an American and a Sicilian chef faces a life-threatening illness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teens rebuild society after being mysteriously transported to a replica of their town, in The Society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bodies follows the story of 4 detectives investigating the same murder but in different periods.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A migrant ship in 1899 encounters another at sea, sparking a chilling mystery in 1899.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Clickbait revolves around a missing husband with a shocking online message leaves his family desperate for answers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fool Me Once follows a husband who comes back to life after a brutal murder leaving the wife questioning everything.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All of Us Are Dead is a Korean drama following students trapped in their school during a zombie apocalypse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 banned films that became classic cults to stream on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More