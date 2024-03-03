Top 10 Oscar-nominated movies that you can watch on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Don't Look Up is a comedy about astronomers trying to warn the world about a comet.
The Lost Daughter is a drama about a woman on vacation facing complex emotions about motherhood.
The Irishman is a gangster epic featuring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in key roles.
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a Western anthology film with fun and adventurous stories.
13th is a documentary exploring race, the criminal justice system, and mass incarceration.
The Imitation Game is a historical drama about the life of Alan Turing.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is another drama following a tense recording session for a blues singer.
My Octopus Teacher is a documentary movie about a filmmaker forming a bond with an octopus.
Marriage Story is a classic drama about a couple going through a divorce.
The Hateful Eight is a mystery thriller which is set in the American West.
Icarus is a documentary about doping in sports and a larger uncovered scandal.
