Top 10 OTT originals of the week to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other platforms

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Fallout, based on a video, the web series is set in a future post-apocalyptic world where citizens live underground to protect themselves. On Prime Video.

Amar Singh Chamkila is set on the life of legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila, his journey in life and death. On Netflix.

Inspector Rishi follows an inspector alongside his two sub-inspectors investigating a series of bizarre murders in a mountain village. On Prime Video.

Heeramandi is an upcoming historical web series on Netflix set during British-ruled India with a new rebellion brewing.

Lootere revolves around the passengers of a ship who get taken hostage by Somalian pirates. On Hotstar.

Yeh Meri Family is a coming-of-age story of Harshu balancing school, family and friends while growing up. On Prime Video.

The Great Indian Kapil Show is the new edition of the Kapil Sharma show with the old but much-loved cast. On Netflix.

3 Body Problem is a sci-fi web series on Netflix revolving around an existential threat that Earth faces.

Maharani S3 is a political drama set in Bihar following Rani’s struggle for the throne. On Sony Liv.

Showtime is a Hotstar special featuring off-camera fights and struggles in Bollywood.

