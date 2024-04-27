Top 10 OTT originals of the week to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and other platforms
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 27, 2024
Fallout, based on a video, the web series is set in a future post-apocalyptic world where citizens live underground to protect themselves. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amar Singh Chamkila is set on the life of legendary singer Amar Singh Chamkila, his journey in life and death. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inspector Rishi follows an inspector alongside his two sub-inspectors investigating a series of bizarre murders in a mountain village. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heeramandi is an upcoming historical web series on Netflix set during British-ruled India with a new rebellion brewing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lootere revolves around the passengers of a ship who get taken hostage by Somalian pirates. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Meri Family is a coming-of-age story of Harshu balancing school, family and friends while growing up. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Kapil Show is the new edition of the Kapil Sharma show with the old but much-loved cast. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
3 Body Problem is a sci-fi web series on Netflix revolving around an existential threat that Earth faces.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maharani S3 is a political drama set in Bihar following Rani’s struggle for the throne. On Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Showtime is a Hotstar special featuring off-camera fights and struggles in Bollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean beauty regime followed by K-drama actresses
Find Out More