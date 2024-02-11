Top 10 OTT Originals that are a must watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
SIdharth Malhotra and Shipa Shetty’s Cop Drama, Indian Police Force tops the chart as the top trending web series. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee’s thriller series, Killer Soup continues to perform well on Netflix.
Karmma Calling, Raveen Tandon’s revenge story which recently got released on Disney+ Hostar is on the third spot of the list shared by Ormax Media.
Konkona Sen Sharma’s starrer Aarya Season 3 is also one of the top performers on Disney+ Hotstar,
Chronicling the life of Lord Hanuman, Legend of Hanuman is on the sixth spot. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Marvel Studios is back in action with their web series, Echo, available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Shark Tank’s newest season, season 3 saw some new Sharks on the panel and a ton of new ideas from the contestants. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Dehati Ladke follows the story of a guy from a village trying to fit in within the city. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Hustlers follows the story of Sanjay Sharma in this comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime Video.
Money Heist’s prequel show on Netflix, Berlin saw a drop in rank as it landed on the last spot of the Top OTT originals of the week.
