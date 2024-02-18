Top 10 OTT originals to watch on JioCinema

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

Inspector Avinash is a crime thriller following Inspector Avinash Mishra solving complex cases,

Asur is a unique blend of mythology and psychology in a captivating crime thriller.

Crackdown is an espionage thriller with action, suspense, and international conspiracies.

New-age drama thriller, Tandoor explores themes of conspiracy, love, and deceit.

Apaharan, a crime thriller delving into the underbelly of the criminal world.

Udaariyaan, a drama series following the lives of three women with contrasting dreams.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum! is a cricket documentary chronicling India's historic win in Australia.

Gripping crime thriller, London Files stars Arjun Rampal as detective Om Singh.

The Great Weddings of Munnes is a comedy-drama about a middle-class man struggling to find love.

Marzi is a crime thriller exploring themes of consent, sexual assault, and power dynamics.

