Top 10 OTT originals to watch on JioCinema
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Inspector Avinash is a crime thriller following Inspector Avinash Mishra solving complex cases,
Asur is a unique blend of mythology and psychology in a captivating crime thriller.
Crackdown is an espionage thriller with action, suspense, and international conspiracies.
New-age drama thriller, Tandoor explores themes of conspiracy, love, and deceit.
Apaharan, a crime thriller delving into the underbelly of the criminal world.
Udaariyaan, a drama series following the lives of three women with contrasting dreams.
Bandon Mein Tha Dum! is a cricket documentary chronicling India's historic win in Australia.
Gripping crime thriller, London Files stars Arjun Rampal as detective Om Singh.
The Great Weddings of Munnes is a comedy-drama about a middle-class man struggling to find love.
Marzi is a crime thriller exploring themes of consent, sexual assault, and power dynamics.
