Top 10 OTT web series of first three months of 2024 that you should watch

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024

Mamla Legal Hai is a legal drama in a courtroom setting with Ravi Kishan in the lead role, streaming on Netflix

Indian Police Force, released in January was a police story featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the key role. On Prime Video.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is based on the Sheena Bora disappearance case and its aftermath. On Netflix.

Poacher raises awareness against poaching with elephant hunting on the core of it. On Prime Video.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Killer Soup is a thriller web series streaming on Netflix.

Based on the anime, Avatar The Last Air Bender is a new web series chronicling the journey of Avatar on Netflix.

Showtime features Emraan Hashmi, features the power struggles and fights of Bollywood. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.

Big Girls Don’t Cry is a recent release on Prime Video following a coming-of-age story of young girls in a hostel.

Karmma Calling revolves around a young woman who sets out for revenge against the people who wronged her father. On Hotstar.

