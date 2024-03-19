Top 10 OTT web series of first three months of 2024 that you should watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Mamla Legal Hai is a legal drama in a courtroom setting with Ravi Kishan in the lead role, streaming on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Police Force, released in January was a police story featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in the key role. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is based on the Sheena Bora disappearance case and its aftermath. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poacher raises awareness against poaching with elephant hunting on the core of it. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee starrer Killer Soup is a thriller web series streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the anime, Avatar The Last Air Bender is a new web series chronicling the journey of Avatar on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Showtime features Emraan Hashmi, features the power struggles and fights of Bollywood. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big Girls Don’t Cry is a recent release on Prime Video following a coming-of-age story of young girls in a hostel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karmma Calling revolves around a young woman who sets out for revenge against the people who wronged her father. On Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies revolving around the butterfly effect on Netflix, Jio Cinema and other OTT
Find Out More