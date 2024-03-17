Top 10 out-of-this-world space movies to watch on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar is a complex sci-fi film exploring space travel. On Netflix.

Gravity portrays the vastness of space and human insignificance, with Sandra Bullock delivering a powerful performance. On Prime Video.

Armageddon is an action-packed film about averting disaster by drilling into an asteroid. On Netflix.

Solaris is an immersive film focusing on mood and atmosphere, offering a unique take on space exploration. On Apple TV.

Arrival depicts the arrival of alien visitors on Earth and the attempts to communicate with them. On Prime Video.

The Martian is an adaptation following Matt Damon's character's survival on Mars, blending humor with perseverance. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Moon features Sam Rockwell as an astronaut alone on a moon station, grappling with existential crises. On Prime Video.

Sunshine offers a realistic take on a doomsday scenario in space, featuring Chris Evans and Cillian Murphy. On Prime Video.

Alien is a classic horror film exploring the dangers of space exploration, featuring a terrifying extraterrestrial creature. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Avatar combines sci-fi with social commentary, featuring groundbreaking visual effects and a richly detailed world. On Disney+ Hotstar.

