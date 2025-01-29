TOP 10 Pakistani dramas to watch if you loved Mere Humsafar
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 29, 2025
Mere Humsafar has won several hearts with its beautiful and captivating content. Here’s a list of dramas to watch
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who hate each other but are forced into marriage.
Ishqiya revolves around the life story of two sisters.
Humsafar revolves around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.
Mann Mayal highlights a love story between two neighbors that take a tragic turn.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around a rich man who madly loves a girl.
Parizaad revolves around a young man who sets out on the journey of self-discovery.
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, a young girl who is forced to marry her cousin.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers on two college mates who hate each other.
Meray Paas Tum Ho revolves around a man who is deeply in love with his wife.
Sange Mar Mar revolves around Shireen and Aurang.
