Top 10 peaceful and relaxing movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 10, 2024
Luca follows a young sea monster's desire to experience life above the waves. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Spirited Away is a feel-good movie following the story of a ten-year-old girl working for her parent’s freedom. On Netflix.
Chef is a heartwarming journey of a veteran chef rediscovering his passion for cooking. On Prime Video.
Paddington revolves around a lovable bear's adventure as he brings warmth and kindness to everyone around him. On Prime Video.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a hilarious portrayal of a big, loving Greek family navigating through wedding preparations. On Prime Video.
The Holiday is a romance movie following two girls who switch places and end up finding love. On Netflix.
Love Actually is a romance film set during Christmas, exploring love relationships with heartwarming resolutions. On Netflix.
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood is a heartwarming biographical drama that celebrates kindness and compassion. On Prime Video.
Under the Tuscan Sun is a rom-com movie that revolves around a writer who buys a house in Tuscany for a change in her life. On Prime Video.
Mamma Mia! follows Sophie's journey to discover her father's identity amidst a wedding celebration. On Jio Cinema.
