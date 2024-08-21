Top 10 perfect intense revenge thrillers that will blow your minds to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2024

Rocky Handsome on SonyLiv is a story of a man seeking revenge against drug dealers.

Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda's Ungli is about four friends and their secret vigilante group. Stream on Netflix.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a story of a man who starts a movement to expose corruption. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Death Wish on Prime Video is about Kersey’s transformation from a responsible citizen to a ruthless vigilante.

Ek Hasina Thi on Prime Video is a story of a woman who takes revenge against her lover.

Mom stars late Sridevi in main roles. It is a story of a mother who seeks revenge against her daughter's rapist. On Zee5.

Satyameva Jayate is a story about Vir who embarks on a mission to eliminate corrupt officers. Watch on Prime Video.

Promising Young Woman is a story about a medical student whose life changes after Nina’s assault. On JioCinema.

Bad Ass can be watched on Apple TV+. The story is inspired by the real-life viral video known as the Epic Beard Man.

The Equalizer available to watch on Prime Video is about a former black-ops operative who has retired to live his peaceful life.

