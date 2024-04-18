Top 10 perfect murder mysteries streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Asur is about a serial killer who thinks he is reincarnated version of the devil. Watch on Voot.

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is about a woman who is suspected of killing her husband.

The Great Indian Murder will keep you at the edge of your seats. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rahasya is available to watch on ZEE5 is a unique murder story.

Badla on Netflix is about a woman accused of killing her lover.

Talvar series is said to be based on Aarushi murder case. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam 1 and 2 will keep leave you shocked at every scene.

Criminal Justice is about a cab driver who gets wrongly accused of a murder. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

U-turn is about people breaking rules traffic rules and getting murdered.

Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma's Dahaad streaming on Amazon Prime Video will keep you glued till the end.

