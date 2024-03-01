Top 10 period drama web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video is about gangsters who were ruling Mumbai.
Vikings series on Netflix is about the journey of Vikings in their era.
Taj: Divided by Blood on Zee5 is a story of Akbar and his three sons.
Bridgerton on Netflix is about royals and the regency era in England.
Jubilee on Amazon Prime Video will take you back in pre-Independence era.
Rocket Boys on SonyLiv is about Dr. Homi J Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai.
The Crown on Netflix is about Queen Elizabeth.
A Suitable Boy on Netflix stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala.
Peaky Blinders on Netflix is about Tommy Shelby and his greed to be powerful.
Sultan of Delhi on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of Arjun Bhatia who wants to become ruler of Delhi.
