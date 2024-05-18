Top 10 political South Indian biopic movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| May 18, 2024
Thackeray revolves around one of the most influential political leaders of Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thackeray. On YouTube.
Thalaivii follows the story of J. Jayalalithaa, an actress turned politician in a male-dominated world. On Netflix.
One is a Malayalam film with Mammootty as Kadakkal Chandran, a Communist leader and Chief Minister, inspired by Pinrayi Vijayan. On Netflix.
Yatra is a Telugu biopic starring Mammootty as Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, focusing on his Padayatra to connect with citizens. On Prime Video.
NTR Kathanayakudu is a Telugu biopic of NT Rama Rao, covering his acting and political career. On Amazon Prime Video.
Lal Salam is a inspired by Communist Party members, featuring Mohanlal and Murali with characters resembling real-life figures. On YouTube.
Iruvar depicts the real-life friendship and political rivalry between Dravidian icons MGR and M. Karunanidhi. On Amazon Prime Video.
Yatra 2 follows YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's journey after his father's death, his Yatra against rivals, and his rise as CM of Andhra Pradesh. On Prime Video.
Periyar is a Tamil biopic on social reformer EV Ramasamy and his fight against superstition and social reform efforts. On YouTube.
Kamaraj, a Tamil biopic about the simple and humanitarian life of Kamaraj, showcasing his to political leadership. On Prime Video.
