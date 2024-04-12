Top 10 popular English movies you can enjoy on JioCinema
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 12, 2024
Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan won Oscars this year. The movie talks about war and weapons.
Cillian Murphy played the role of J Robert Oppenheimer. The film also starred Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr.
The Nun 2 is a horror movie on the list and takes the second spot.
Fast X featuring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa and more can be watched on JioCinema Premium as well.
Flash was released last year. The film was about Barry Allen going back in time to change the events of his past. But he goofs up big time as the world loses all of its superheroes.
The Exorcist Believer is about a single father finding signs of demonic possession in his daughter and her friend. He seeks the help of Chris MacNeil for the same.
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is on the list at number 6. It just never gets old.
Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry, Rupert Grint aka Ron and Emma Watson aka Hermione will always keep the child within everyone alive.
Barbie starring Margot Robbie and America Ferrera is at number 7. The film is a modern-day take on Barbie.
Meg 2 The Trench is a Sci-fi movie with a dose of action. The film also stars Jason Statham and Li Bingbing.
King Kong is one of the most loved movies which follows greedy filmmakers who go to Skull Island and come across Cannibalistic natives.
Though Shazam Fury of Gods did not meet the expectations at the box office, it takes 10th place on the list.
