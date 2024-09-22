Top 10 popular Tamil, Telugu murder mysteries on SonyLiv, Netflix and more OTT that'll give you goosebumps
Raatchasan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a cop who is behind serial killer.
Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about a officer who tries to investigate the illegal activities carried by gangster.
V1 Murder Case is about investigation of a young woman's murder. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu on Amazon Prime Video is about a police officer who tries to catch a serial killer.
Papanasam starring Kamal Haasan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Thupparivaalan on Amazon Prime Video is about solving murder mysteries.
Game Over streaming on Netflix has a gripping storyline with Taapsee Pannu in lead role.
Mahesh Babu starrer 1: Nenokkadine on Amazon Prime Video is a murder mystery that you should watch now.
Thadam is about police investigating a man’s murder. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
U turn on Amazon Prime Video is about Samantha Ruth Prabhu who plays a role of a crime reporter.
