Top 10 popular Tamil, Telugu murder mysteries on SonyLiv, Netflix and more OTT that'll give you goosebumps

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2024

Raatchasan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a cop who is behind serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about a officer who tries to investigate the illegal activities carried by gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

V1 Murder Case is about investigation of a young woman's murder. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu on Amazon Prime Video is about a police officer who tries to catch a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Papanasam starring Kamal Haasan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thupparivaalan on Amazon Prime Video is about solving murder mysteries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Over streaming on Netflix has a gripping storyline with Taapsee Pannu in lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu starrer 1: Nenokkadine on Amazon Prime Video is a murder mystery that you should watch now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thadam is about police investigating a man’s murder. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U turn on Amazon Prime Video is about Samantha Ruth Prabhu who plays a role of a crime reporter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 perfect psychological thrillers to watch on weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More