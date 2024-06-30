Top 10 Prime Video original stand-up comedies to binge-watch this weekend
Nishant
| Jun 30, 2024
Anubhav Singh Bassi’s Bas Kar Bassi follows Bassi humorously recounting his post-law school days and early experiences in Delhi.
Zakir Khan shares nostalgic stories from his school days, enriched with his signature witty punchlines in Kaksha Gyarvi.
Karunesh Talwar humorously discusses his battles with laziness and obesity, reflecting on how he inherited these traits in Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat.
Jaspreet Singh delivers this comedy based on everyday situations, tackling topics like godmen, parenting, and teenage life in Koi Load Nahi.
Karunesh Talwar critiques the societal norms of arranged marriages and humorously portrays the dynamics between a couple in Pata Nahi Par Bolna Hai.
Azeem Banatwala’s special humorously tackles various topics, from religion and democracy to birdwatching in Problems.
Anirban Dasgupta’s black-and-white special explores cultural observations like the absurdity of the Indian Constitution and more in Take It Easy.
Kanan Gill delivers a sophisticated special providing sharp, layered comedy on familiar topics like relationships and siblings in Keep It Real.
Biswa Kalyan Rath’s confident delivery shines as he humorously navigates childhood stories and random observations in Biswa Mast Aadmi.
Angad Singh Ranyal explores everyday themes like Uber rides, MBAs, and corporate struggles, making them funny in Kaafi Filmy.
