Top 10 psychological thrillers on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
Asur is the most gripping pyschological thriller that will keep you hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phobia stars Radhika Apte in lead role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karthik Calling Karthik stars Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash features Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan in main roles. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhram on Zee5 is about Kalki Keochlin's character suffers from PTSD.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam available on Disney+Hotstar is about a man who wants to save his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe: Into the Shadows is about a man suffering from split personality disorder. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok available to watch on Amazon Prime Video will leave you speechless.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Game Over is quite interesting with its unique storyline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan's Kahaani received praises from netizens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 supernatural horror series streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More