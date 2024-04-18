Top 10 psychological thrillers on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Asur is the most gripping pyschological thriller that will keep you hooked to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phobia stars Radhika Apte in lead role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karthik Calling Karthik stars Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash features Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan in main roles. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhram on Zee5 is about Kalki Keochlin's character suffers from PTSD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam available on Disney+Hotstar is about a man who wants to save his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe: Into the Shadows is about a man suffering from split personality disorder. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok available to watch on Amazon Prime Video will leave you speechless.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Game Over is quite interesting with its unique storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan's Kahaani received praises from netizens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 supernatural horror series streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More