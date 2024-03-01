Top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT platforms

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024

Drishyam on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of a man who willing to does anything for his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani on JioCinema is about a pregnant woman who reaches Kolkata to find her husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ugly on Disney+Hotstar is a story of a girl missing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phobia on Prime Video is about an artist who becomes paranoid.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Hasina Thi on Prime Video is a story of a woman who goes against his lover.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday on Netflix is about a man who takes in hostages to demand justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is a story of a cop who investigates a murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla on Netflix is a story of a businesswoman and a lawyer in a murder mystery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a story of a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun on Netflix is a story of visually impaired man who gets entangled in a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 period drama web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More