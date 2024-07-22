Top 10 quirky Hindi movies to watch on OTT to beat Monday blues

Nikita Thakkar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on Netflix is about Mickey who helps couples to break up. But what happens when his GF seeks his help to break up with him?

Good Newwz is on Prime Video. The comedy drama is about two couples who get linked after sperms get swapped at in-vitro fertilization centre.

Watch all about family swap in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It is on Prime Video.

Kaalakaandi is about a man who tries to live his life to the fullest after he gets to know he has stomach cancer.

Go Goa Gone is on JioCinema. The movie is about friends, Goa trip and zombies.

Dev.D is on Netflix. Abhay Deol's movie is about a man who gets into drugs post breakup and falls in love with a prostitute.

Badhaai Do movie is on Netflix. A gay man and a lesbian woman get married to keep up with the societal norms.

Aankhen on Amazon Prime Video is about three blind men prepping to rob a bank.

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local is on Prime Video. The thriller is about bizarre events that take place when a man misses the last train and meet a girl.

Laal Kaptaan is on Prime Video. Saif Ali Khan plays a bounty hunter in the movie is out to seek revenge.

