Top 10 Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix and more OTT that prove he was born to be a superstar
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 28, 2024
Animal movie on Netflix unleashed the most fierce avatar of Ranbir Kapoor that fans have seen on-screen. The story of a son's obsession with his father is emotional, dramatic, thrilling.
Rockstar is about heartbreak, love for music and self-destruction. Ranbir carries the movie that is filled with highs and lows. It is on JioCinema.
Barfi! is on Netflix. Ranbir plays a deaf and mute man who falls in love with a girl suffering from autism.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a musical drama about love, heartbreak and friendship. He plays a naïve musician who learns hard life lessons through heartbreak. Watch on Netflix.
Sanju is a biographical drama based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. From mannerisms to look, Ranbir got it all right. It is on Netflix.
Wake Up Sid is on JioCinema. The story is about a spoilt rich boy who gets disowned by his family and is forced to learn to survive.
Tamasha movie on Netflix is an emotional roller-coaster ride as it explores mental health issues.
Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani is for all the lovers out there. He plays Bunny who wants to explore the world but falls in love with studious Naina. Watch on Netflix.
Raajneeti on Netflix is an intense political drama. It is about Samar who is forced into politics after his father's death.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a comedy drama about a salesman trying to make money.
