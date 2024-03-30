Top 10 relaxing Bollywood movies on OTT to wind down your week with

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 30, 2024

Hindi Medium is a comedy-drama highlighting the struggle for quality education in a society obsessed with English. On Prime Video.

Break Ke Baad is a romantic drama exploring the complexities of a long-term relationship. On Prime Video.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is an unconventional romantic comedy exploring adult relationships. On Zee5.

Wake Up Sid revolves around a lazy young man's journey to self-discovery and transformation. On Netflix.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, a coming-of-age romance following two best friends realizing their feelings. On Netflix.

Hasee Toh Phasee is an adorable romantic comedy about unexpected love and quirky characters.on Prime Video.

Do Dooni Chaar follows a middle-class family's pursuit of a better life, filled with humor and relatability. On Netflix.

Dil Chahta Hai, a coming-of-age tale following three friends navigating life's ups and downs. On Netflix.

Baadshah is a comedy movie featuring Shah Rukh Khan as a detective in amusing situations. On YouTube.

Dil Dhadakne Do is another comedy-drama portraying the dynamics of a dysfunctional yet affluent family on a cruise. On Prime Video.

