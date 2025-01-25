Top 10 Republic Day 2025 Special Movies To Watch On Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video
Shivi Paswan
Jan 25, 2025
Relive the magic of Lagaan on Prime Video as Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) leads his village against British rule in a thrilling cricket match.
Experience the thrill of high-octane aerial action and an inspiring story of courage and redemption in Sky Force
Enjoy the timeless war drama Border on Prime Video, showcasing the valor of Indian soldiers at the Battle of Longewala.
Experience the stirring biopic The Legend of Bhagat Singh on Prime Video, portraying the revolutionary hero’s fight for India’s freedom.
Stream Shershaah on Prime Video to honor Captain Vikram Batra’s (Sidharth Malhotra) heroic sacrifices during the Kargil War.
Explore the timeless classic Karma on Zee5, starring Dilip Kumar as a patriotic prison warden seeking justice and redemption.
Watch Uri: The Surgical Strike on Zee5, a gripping tale of India’s decisive operation against terrorism.
Relive the action-packed drama Tirangaa on Zee5, following Brigadier Suryadev Singh’s (Raj Kumar) fearless exploits.
Stream Rang De Basanti on Netflix, where a group of friends inspired by freedom fighters take a stand against corruption.
Discover Swades on Netflix, where Mohan Bhargav (Shah Rukh Khan) returns to his village to empower its people in a tale of patriotism.
Watch Raazi on Prime Video to witness Sehmat Khan’s (Alia Bhatt) bravery as an Indian spy navigating perilous missions across borders.
