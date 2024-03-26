Top 10 revenge thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
| Mar 26, 2024
Yeh Saali Aashiqui is a romantic thriller where revenge plays a crucial role in the plot, revolving around a twisted love story. On Zee5.
Rocky Handsome is centered around a man seeking revenge against drug dealers who kidnapped a little girl he cares for. On SonyLIV.
Ek Hasina Thi is a thriller where a woman takes revenge against her lover who framed her for a crime. On Prime Video.
Mom, a thriller where a mother seeks revenge against her daughter's rapists after the justice system fails to deliver justice. On Zee5.
Agneepath follows the journey of a man seeking revenge against the gangster who killed his father. On Netflix.
Gang of Wasseypur depicts the feud between families in the coal mafia and the revenge-driven narrative that ensues. On Netflix.
Ghayal is a classic action-packed film where a man seeks revenge against a corrupt businessman responsible for his brother's death. On Zee5.
Madaari revolves around a common man seeking revenge against corrupt politicians responsible for his son's death. On Zee5.
Raakh follows a man seeking revenge against three men who brutally assaulted his girlfriend, leading to her death. On Hotstar.
Madhumati, a classic Bollywood film where a man reincarnates to seek revenge against those who wronged him in his past life. On YouTube.
