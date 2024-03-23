Top 10 revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Darlings on Netflix is about a wife seeking revenge from abusive husband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup: Revenge of the Artist on Zee5 is a perfect revenge film.

Rajinikanth's Jailer on Amazon Prime Video is about a father seeking revenge on kidnappers who abducted his son.

Kaabil stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam that you can watch on Disney+Hotstar.

Badla stars Taapsee Pannu that you can watch on Netflix.

NH10 stars Anushka Sharma and you can watch the film on JioCinema.

Haider is based on William Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Ghajini is one of the best revenge thrillers on Zee5.

A Thursday starring Yami Gautam is about a teacher taking kids hostages. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

MOM on Netflix is a perfect revenge thriller.

