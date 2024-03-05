Top 10 revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Kahaani on Zee5 is about a pregnant woman who wants justice for her husband's death.
KGF on Amazon Prime Video is about a young man's journey who becomes a don.
Pink on Amazon Prime Video is about a lawyer who aids three women in fighting a case.
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about common man who protects his family.
Vikram Vedha on JioCinema is about a police officer who engages in a cat-and-mouse game.
Badlapur on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who seeks revenge for a personal loss.
Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a cop who hunts a serial killer.
Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar is about a freed prisoner who seeks vengeance against those who ruined his life.
Salaar on Amazon Prime Video is about a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.
