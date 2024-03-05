Top 10 revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

MicrosoftTeams-image (4418)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani on Zee5 is about a pregnant woman who wants justice for her husband's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF on Amazon Prime Video is about a young man's journey who becomes a don.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink on Amazon Prime Video is about a lawyer who aids three women in fighting a case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about common man who protects his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on JioCinema is about a police officer who engages in a cat-and-mouse game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who seeks revenge for a personal loss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar is about a cop who hunts a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaithi on Disney+ Hotstar is about a freed prisoner who seeks vengeance against those who ruined his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar on Amazon Prime Video is about a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 dark comedy films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More