Top 10 rib-tickling Korean comedy movies on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Midnight Runners is an action-packed comedy following two police university students who witness a kidnapping.

My Annoying Brother, a sports comedy about a visually impaired athlete and his estranged brother.

Love and Leashes is a rom-com exploring sex positivity as an unlikely office pair discovers shared interests.

Extreme Job is another action-comedy about an undercover operation that takes unexpected turns.

The Dude in Me is a fantasy comedy-drama where a high school student swaps bodies with a gangster.

20th Century Girl is a slice-of-life comedy set in 1999, following a high school girl navigating friendship and romance.

On Your Wedding Day is a rom-com movie revolving around a man's reunion with his high school first love.

The Bros, two estranged brothers reunite at their father's funeral and encounter unexpected adventures.

Sweet & Sour is a humorous take on the complexities of long-distance relationships and romantic entanglements.

