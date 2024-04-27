Top 10 rib-tickling Korean comedy movies on Netflix
| Apr 27, 2024
Midnight Runners is an action-packed comedy following two police university students who witness a kidnapping.
My Annoying Brother, a sports comedy about a visually impaired athlete and his estranged brother.
Love and Leashes is a rom-com exploring sex positivity as an unlikely office pair discovers shared interests.
Extreme Job is another action-comedy about an undercover operation that takes unexpected turns.
The Dude in Me is a fantasy comedy-drama where a high school student swaps bodies with a gangster.
20th Century Girl is a slice-of-life comedy set in 1999, following a high school girl navigating friendship and romance.
On Your Wedding Day is a rom-com movie revolving around a man's reunion with his high school first love.
The Bros, two estranged brothers reunite at their father's funeral and encounter unexpected adventures.
Sweet & Sour is a humorous take on the complexities of long-distance relationships and romantic entanglements.
