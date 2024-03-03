Top 10 road trip movies to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant

Mar 03, 2024

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows three friends as they embark on a transformative bachelor trip across Spain, facing their fears and pasts. On Netflix.

Veera gets abducted before her wedding, and finds liberation in her journey from Mumbai to Kashmir in Highway on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jab We Met also features a road trip from Ratlam to Manali, as the protagonists find themselves along the way. On YouTube.

Karwaan follows a couple who embark on a road trip from Bangalore to Kochi. On Prime Video

Piku takes her constipated father on a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata as they deepen their bond. On Sony LIV.

Dhanak explores rural Rajasthan, and follows a blind brother and sister on a journey from Jaitaran to Jaisalmer. On Netflix.

Road, movie follows Vishnu as he picks up passengers and learns new life's lessons while traveling across Rajasthan. On Prime Video.

Finding Fanny revolves around Fredie as he searches for lost love Fanny with friends in Goa. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Opposites Yogi and Jaya embark on a road trip across India from Bikaner to Gangtok in Qarib Qarib Singlle. On Zee5.

Mihika and Manu Gupta's flight diversion leads to a road trip from Jaipur to Delhi, encountering urban and rural India, in Chalo Dilli. On JioCinema.

