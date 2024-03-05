Top 10 romance movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT where enemies turned lovers
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Avatar is a sci-fi movie of a marine sent to an alien moon falls in love with a native warrior and fights to protect her people. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Pride and Prejudice is the classic enemies-to-lovers story of a wealthy gentleman and a strong-willed woman. On Prime Video.
The Hating Game is a classic enemies-to-lovers story about rival executives forced to work together. On Prime Video.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows a magazine writer and advertising executive try to sabotage each other's love lives but fall in love themselves. On Netflix.
Sweet Home Alabama follows a woman who revisits her hometown to get a divorce but rekindles old love. On Prime Video.
Palm Springs is a time loop rom-com where two strangers get stuck reliving the same day and develop feelings for each other. On Netflix.
Clueless is a taboo story of a popular girl and her stepbrother who clash but eventually develop feelings for each other. On Prime Video.
Silver Linings Playbook follows a man struggling with bipolar disorder who forms an unlikely bond with a woman. On Netflix.
In Time is a sci-fi romance set in a world where time is the currency, a man from the poor zone falls in love with a wealthy woman. On Netflix.
