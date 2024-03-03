Top 10 romance movies on OTT in which lovers couldn't be together
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Hamari Adhuri Kahani follows a woman who escapes an abusive marriage and finds new love which meets a tragic ending. On Prime Video.
La La Land follows Mia and Sebastian's romance as they navigate their dreams and ambitions in Los Angeles. On Netflix.
Blue Valentine portrays the deteriorating marriage of Dean and Cindy, highlighting the challenges of love and ambition. On Prime Video.
In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the two lovers end up killing each other due to a misunderstanding. On JioCinema.
Kal Ho Naa Ho follows a terminally ill man who sets up his friend with the woman he loves. On Netflix.
Casablanca, a classic movie portraying the timeless tale of love and sacrifice between Rick, Ilsa, and Victor. On Prime Video.
Aashiqui 2 follows the story of an alcoholic singer who ends up taking his own life after helping to make the career of his lover. On YouTube.
Ishaqzaade revolves around the story of two star-crossed lovers from rival families who get killed by their own families. On Prime Video.
Lootera follows a woman approaching her slow death while her lover awaits and stays by her side till the end. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Tere Naam features Salman Khan as an obsessive lover who loses sanity after a brutal attack on him. On JioCinema.
