Top 10 romantic Bollywood films on OTT that will always make you blush
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2024
Raanjhanaa on JioCinema has Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. The romantic drama is all about first love, sacrifice, and more.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Netflix is a romantic comedy that is sweet and adorable to watch. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's chemistry is too good.
Among the latest romantic films, Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani holds a special place. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani cannot be excluded from this list. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's on-screen romance will definitely make you blush. It's on Netflix.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is an all-time favourite romantic drama. Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit made for one hit pair and this film will tell you why.
Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance and even though he played a simple middle-class man in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, he was just too good. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya had Salman Khan and Kajol as leads. It is on YouTube. The story is of a man who does everything to win hearts of the family members of his lady love.
Mohabbatein - the title itself states that it is all about love. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video and it is all about love, romance, fear of losing and more.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is about friendship and love as after all 'Pyaar dosti hai'. It is on Netflix.
Aashiqui 2 on YouTube states that all love stories have a happy ending. But the romance between Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur will make you go uff.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a romantic musical on JioCinema. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's sweet and sour romance is too good.
Last but not least, the baap of all romantic dramas, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The movie on Amazon Prime Video can be watched multiple times without getting bored.
