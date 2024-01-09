Top 10 romantic comedies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2024

Upon the release of The Kissing Booth in 2018, Netflix viewers fell head over heels. Also, with his breakthrough performance, attractive newcomer Taylor Zakhar Perez won over fans' hearts.

You won't want to miss the South African romantic comedy, Seriously Single. The film centers on the universally relatable tale of being dumped.

The ideal movie to watch on a Friday night for your girls' night out is Someone Great. There are undoubtedly some dramatic scenes scattered throughout.

It's difficult to discuss Netflix romantic comedies without bringing up Always Be My Maybe.

In the film Destination Wedding, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves portray two incompatible strangers who are traveling to the same wedding venue.

One of the most well-liked romantic comedies on Netflix is Banana Split, starring Dylan Sprouse.

In this humorous historical drama, Love and Friendship, romance is brewing as Lady Susan Vernon returns home intending to set her daughter up with a youthful suitor.

While it may not be appropriate to be paid to take a female on a date, Noah Centineo does just that in The Perfect Date.

In the movie What If, Daniel Radcliffe portrays a medical school dropout who is fervently hoping to propose to his attractive buddy Zoe Kazan.

In the movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a young woman who can't stop loving her five crushes sends letters to them expressing her sentiments.

