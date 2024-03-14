Top 10 romantic crime films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Ek Hasina Thi on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman taking avenge.
Humraaz on Amazon Prime Video is a story of love, betrayal, and crime.
Baazigar on Amazon Prime Video is a classic crime-romantic film.
Malang on Netflix is a romantic crime drama where love meets with crime.
Gupt on Zee 5 is a suspenseful murder mystery.
Ajnabee on Amazon Prime Video is a suspenseful thriller film.
Ek Villain on Disney+ Hotstar is a tale of love, revenge, and redemption.
Darr on Amazon Prime Video is about an obsessed lover.
Murder 2 on Amazon Prime Video is a sensual thriller about love, passion and murder.
Ye Saali Aashiqui on Zee 5 is a dark romantic thriller.
