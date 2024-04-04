Top 10 romantic K-dramas that should be added to your watchlist asap

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Destined With You on Netflix will make your heart melt. It is about a love story about the two who have been bonded for eternity.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Crash Landing On You on Netflix is a popular Korean drama that has a love story spanning between North Korea and South Korea.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Our Beloved Summer on Netflix is about two former lovebirds who get back together after ages thanks to destiny.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Something in the Rain is on Viki. It is about a single woman who finds love in best friend's brother. Does society approve?

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Snowdrop series is on Disney+Hotstar. A graduate student falls in love with a man she found bleeding. She helps him to hide but why? Watch to know.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Twenty Five Twenty One is on Netflix. It is about love, friendship, ambitions and more.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Descendants of the Sun on Viki is for hopeless romantics. The story is about a soldier and a surgeon finding it difficult to be in love due to demanding careers.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Because This Is My First Life is on Viki. It is about two strangers marrying to deal with societal pressure and save money.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

While you were sleeping is on Viki. The web series is about a woman who can see forthcoming accidents and a prosecutor trying to prevent.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Business Proposal is about a woman who disguises as her friend to go on a blind date. But he turns out to be her boss. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Twitter/Youtube

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 films that serve as best traveling partners for your journeys

 

 Find Out More