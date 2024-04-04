Top 10 romantic K-dramas that should be added to your watchlist asap
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 04, 2024
Destined With You on Netflix will make your heart melt. It is about a love story about the two who have been bonded for eternity.
Crash Landing On You on Netflix is a popular Korean drama that has a love story spanning between North Korea and South Korea.
Our Beloved Summer on Netflix is about two former lovebirds who get back together after ages thanks to destiny.
Something in the Rain is on Viki. It is about a single woman who finds love in best friend's brother. Does society approve?
Snowdrop series is on Disney+Hotstar. A graduate student falls in love with a man she found bleeding. She helps him to hide but why? Watch to know.
Twenty Five Twenty One is on Netflix. It is about love, friendship, ambitions and more.
Descendants of the Sun on Viki is for hopeless romantics. The story is about a soldier and a surgeon finding it difficult to be in love due to demanding careers.
Because This Is My First Life is on Viki. It is about two strangers marrying to deal with societal pressure and save money.
While you were sleeping is on Viki. The web series is about a woman who can see forthcoming accidents and a prosecutor trying to prevent.
Business Proposal is about a woman who disguises as her friend to go on a blind date. But he turns out to be her boss. Watch it on Netflix.
