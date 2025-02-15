TOP 10 Romantic K-dramas to watch on Netflix this weekend

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2025

Watch heartwarming romantic K-dramas on Netflix this weekend.

Business Proposal follows a hilarious romantic office love story.

Hometown cha cha cha centres country side romance.

Crash Landing On You shows a women who accidentally lands in North Korea.

Nevertheless is about complicated Morden romance.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One revolves around love, friendship and passion.

Our beloved summer is a beautiful journey of love and self-discovery.

Love Alarm explores technology, love and the choices that come with it.

Doom At Your Service is an unexpected love story.

The King: Eternal Monarch is a fantasy romance love story.

