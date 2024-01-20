Top 10 romantic Korean dramas to get addicted to on OTT platforms
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Hometown Cha Cha Cha is a healing seashore romance with unexpected depth and quirky characters. On Netflix.
Run On with unique storytelling, an emotional journey of healing and finding love in unexpected places. On Netflix.
Soundtrack #1 is the story of a Sweet and relatable best-friends-to-lover story with a touch of nostalgia. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Welcome to Waikiki 2 is full of hilarious chaos and heartwarming connections in a guesthouse setting. On Netflix.
She Would Never Know is a forbidden office romance with an intriguing premise and captivating chemistry. On Netflix.
D.P. Dog Day is a touching portrayal of military life and unexpected romance amidst the chaos. On Netflix.
Into the Ring follows the story of a passionate lawyer who finds love and purpose while fighting for justice. On Viki.
Meloholic is a twist to the rom-com genre, exploring the blurred lines between reality and fiction. On Viki.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a coming-of-age story with heartwarming friendships and sweet athletic romance. On Prime Video.
Coffee Prince is a classic gender-bending coffee shop rom-com that has its enduring charm. On Viki.
