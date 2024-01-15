Top 10 romantic suspense movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
Sarika sets out for revenge on her ex-lover who framed her of carrying illegal firearms. Watch Ek Hasina Thi on Prime Video.
A woman who is accused of killing her own husband narrates an interesting story of her marriage. Watch Haseen Dillruba on Netflix.
Raat Akeli Hai follows a newly married couple, a cop who tries to investigate the case taking the help of a secretive victim’s family, on Netflix.
Maya and Ronnie, a couple in love, meet with an unfortunate accident which results in the death of a girl, watch Zid on Prime Video.
Table No. 21, a board game which turns into a fight for survival for a couple. On JioCinema.
The lines between love and obsession gets blurred as the Doctor falls deeply in love. Filled with twists, watch Freddy on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rahul, a CEO gets accused of sexual harassment, will he able to get out of it with the help of a special committee. Watch Inkaar on Netflix.
7 Khoon Maaf follows the story of Susanna, a woman in search of love who marries again and again and all her husband’s die a mysterious death. On Netflix.
Life takes a turn for the worse when professor Avantika falls in love with a mysterious man in Kurbaan on YouTube.
Beiimaan Love follows the story of Sunaina who sets out for revenge after getting betrayed by her lover. On JioCinema.
