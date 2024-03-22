Top 10 romantic Tamil hits to watch on Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mar 22, 2024
Moondram Pirai follows a School teacher who falls in love with woman suffering from amnesia. On Prime Video.
Kandukondain Kandukondain follows two intertwining love stories based on Jane Austen's novel. On Prime Video.
7G Rainbow Colony is a romantic drama is the story of the unrequited love of Kadhir. On Hotstar.
96 follows former classmates as they reunite after 22 years and revisit their past romance. On Sony Liv.
Thulladha Manamum Thullum follows two people who overcome misunderstandings to find love. On Sun NXT.
Alaipayuthey is the story of a married couple navigating love and life's obstacles. On Hotstar.
OK Kanmani follows a modern couple in a live-in relationship that explores love and commitment. On Hotstar.
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya is a coming-of-age love story streaming on Hotstar.
Pyaar Prema Kaadhal follows a couple fighting through complications to maintain their relationship. On Zee5.
Vaaranam Aayiram follows a son who reminisces about his father after his passing. On Zee5.
