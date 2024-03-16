Top 10 saddest Korean dramas to stream on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Just Between Lovers explores the healing journey of two individuals bonded by tragedy. On Disney Plus Hotstar. On Netflix.
My Love From Another Star features an alien's romance with a human actress, blending comedy and emotion. On Netflix.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay explores mental health stigma through heartwarming familial bonds. On Netflix.
Mr. Sunshine tells the story of a man born into slavery who returns to Joseon, encountering love and tragedy. On Netflix.
Hi Bye, Mama explores loss and grief as a mother embarks on a rebirth project after her death. On Viki.
The Hymn of Death portrays the tragic love story of Korea's first soprano singer and a writer during the Japanese occupation. On Netflix.
Kill Me, Heal Me delves into identity disorders and abuse, offering a mix of mystery, comedy, and romance. On Jio Cinema.
Youth of May intertwines romance with the historical backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising. On Viki.
Good Doctor showcases the challenges faced by an autistic pediatric surgeon in a hostile environment. On Netflix.
Uncontrollably Fond reunites former lovers, now famous, as they confront past pain and separation. On Netflix.
