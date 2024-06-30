Top 10 satirical Bollywood comedy movies to stream on OTT
Nishant
| Jun 30, 2024
Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami two sons try to fulfill their deceased father's last wish of receiving a 21-gun salute. On Hotstar.
Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a classic satire on corruption in politics, media, and business. On Prime Video.
Delhi Belly follows three roommates who unknowingly become involved in a smuggling operation, leading to chaotic situations. On Prime Video.
Tere Bin Laden is a comedy about a reporter who creates a fake Osama Bin Laden video to get a visa to the USA. On YouTube.
PK, an alien on Earth questions the practices of organized religions, leading to a comic yet poignant exploration of faith. On Netflix.
Khosla Ka Ghosla is a middle-class family's plot to reclaim their land from a corrupt property dealer, using clever schemes and deception. On Hotstar.
OMG follows a businessman who sues God after his shop is destroyed by an earthquake and the insurance company refuses to pay. On YouTube.
Bheja Fry, a tax inspector with a passion for singing unwittingly ruins the life of a wealthy music producer during a talent night. On YouTube.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai, a gangster begins to see the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi and starts applying Gandhian principles in his life. On Prime Video.
