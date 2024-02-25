Top 10 satisfying survival drama movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Into the Wild follows Christopher McCandless on a journey through the Alaskan wilderness. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gravity follows two astronauts who struggle to return to Earth after a space shuttle disaster. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

James Franco portrays a climber trapped in a remote canyon in 127 Hours. On Apple TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tom Hanks stars as a FedEx employee stranded on a deserted island in Cast Away. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Liam Neeson leads survivors of a plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness in the movie The Grey. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Wave, a geologist faces a catastrophic avalanche in Norway. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reese Witherspoon hikes the Pacific Crest Trail alone in the movie Wild. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Life of Pi is about a young man who survives a shipwreck with a Bengal tiger. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Martian follows Matt Damon's character struggles to survive as he tries to survive alone on Mars. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Revenant follows Leonardo DiCaprio battles nature and seeks revenge in the 1820s. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean Historical movies on Netflix

 

 Find Out More