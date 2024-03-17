Top 10 sci-fi dystopian films to watch on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
The Matrix portrays a scary and realistic dystopia with a cold and gloomy atmosphere. On Jio Cinema.
Blade Runner is one of the benchmark movies for the genre with its dark and gritty visuals. On YouTube.
The sequel, Blade Runner 2049 expanded on the original's world with a modern and lush yet cold aesthetic. On Jio Cinema.
Babylon A.D. with a unique and realistic dystopian world of Eastern Europe and futuristic Manhattan surprised everyone. On Prime Video.
Equilibrium has a simple and colorless aesthetic to portray a world with suppressed emotions and also gives an uneasy feeling. On Prime Video.
Elysium creates a gritty Earth and a clean, hi-tech Elysium to show the class struggle. On Sony Liv.
Gamer reflects a chaotic dystopia filled with grimy visuals and action scenes. On Prime Video.
Children of Men depicts a bleak and depressing future with environmental damage and social issues. On Prime Video.
The Hunger Games, one of the famous movie franchises, contrasts the poor districts with the colorful and wealthy capital. On Prime Video.
