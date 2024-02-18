Top 10 sci-fi K-dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Signal follows a criminal profiler in 2015 who uses a walkie-talkie to communicate with a detective in 1989 to solve cases. On Viki.
Stranger follows a prosecutor with aphasia and a passionate police detective who team up to solve a mysterious corruption case. On MX Player.
Alice is about a terminally ill physics professor who travels through time to save his son and prevent a prophecy from coming true. On Viki.
Memories of the Alhambra, a game developer gets trapped in a virtual reality game that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. On Netflix.
A Korean emperor from a parallel universe opens a door to the real world in The King: Eternal Monarch. On Netflix.
Sisyphus: The Myth follows a genius engineer who can travel through time and sets out to save the world from a war. On Netflix.
Mr. Sunshine is the story of a Korean man who returns to his homeland after years and falls in love with an aristocrat's granddaughter. On Netflix.
Tomorrow With You follows a man who can travel through time and meets a woman trying to prevent her death. On MX Player.
W is about a webtoon writer who discovers that the characters in her comic book are real and that she can interact with them. On Prime Video.
A Grim Reaper who works as a detective teams-up with a woman who can see the shadows of death to solve crimes. Watch Black on Netflix.
