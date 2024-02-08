Top 10 Sci-fi Korean Dramas on Netflix and more OTT to live out your fantasy dream
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Kairos tells the story of a man whose daughter goes missing. His wife dies by suicide. He approaches a girl from the past to help him. Watch this one on JioCinema.
Sisyphus: The Myth on Netflix follows the story of a man who wants to learn the truth about his brother's death.
He meets a woman who claims that she is from the future. Check out Sisyphus: The Myth on Netflix.
Love Alarm talks about unrequited love and also technologies that affect daily lives. It is on Netflix.
The Silent Sea is on Netflix. Space explorers come across an abandoned research facility during a perilous mission on the Moon.
My Holo Love on Netflix is about a woman who creates a hologram of its creator for a companion. Check it out on Netflix.
Memories of Alhambra is about the creator of an innovative augmented reality game, an investment firm executive meets a woman who runs a hostel in Spain. Watch it on Netflix.
SF8 is an anthology of 8 series about people living in a Utopian world. Check it out on MX player.
Are You Human? follows the story of a young heir who falls into a coma after a brutal assault. His mother keeps him alive with a robot. Watch it on Viki or Netflix.
Alice follows the story of a police detective who discovers the existence of time travellers while investigating a mysterious murder. Check it out on Viki.
What if you get to know that Webtoon character is for real? W Two Worlds Apart is just about that.
A Webtoon character follows a girl into the real world and falls in love with her. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
