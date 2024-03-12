Top 10 serial killer Korean Dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Mouse is a gripping thriller that tracks a psychopathic gene, breaking viewership records. On Viki.

Voice follows the hunt for a murderer across four seasons, receiving critical acclaim. On Netflix.

Tunnel follows a detective who time-travels to stop a serial killer, enhancing the plot with an innovative concept. On Viki.

Detective Dong Baek uses memory-reading abilities to crack brutal killings, unveiling hidden pasts in Memorist. On Viki.

Crime meets fantasy as Seo Do-Won traverses parallel worlds to solve his lover's murder in Train on Viki.

Somebody is a murder investigation linked to a social app unfolding with a gradual storyline. On Netflix.

Flower of Evil follows a detective uncovering unsettling truths about her husband while investigating murders. On Jio Cinema.

Detectives probe murders with ties to their past, earning acclaim and awards, watch Beyond Evil on Prime Video.

Less Than Evil revolves around a psychological warfare that ensues between a detective and a violent psychopath. On YouTube.

Prosecutors tackle a psychopathic murderer amid crime, comedy, and romance in Suspicious Partner. On Netflix.

