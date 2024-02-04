Top 10 serial killer movies on Netflix that are must-watch for chills and thrills
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
The Bone Collector features Denzel Washington as a quadriplegic detective and Angelina Jolie tracks down a serial killer.
Eddie Redmayne portrays real-life nurse Charles Cullen, a prolific serial killer, with Jessica Chastain exposing his crimes in The Good Nurse.
Creep is a found footage horror where a videographer's one-day job takes a dark turn with shocking secrets.
Amy Ryan investigates the Long Island serial killer case involving her missing daughter in Lost Girls.
The Devil All the Time: A star-studded cast in a post-World War II setting, exploring corruption and consequences, including a couple who are serial killers.
In the Shadow of the Moon follows the story of a Philadelphia cop who becomes obsessed with a mysterious serial killer with time-bending twists.
Twin Murders is a Spanish thriller with Inspector Unai López de Ayala investigating ritualistic murders in a historical setting.
Mrs. Serial Killer follows a doctor who gets jailed for a string of murders but her wife commits the crimes in the same way to prove his husband’s innocence.
Augustus Landor, a veteran detective who sets out to investigate a series of murders with the help of a young cadet in The Pale Blue Eye.
Irul follows Alex and Archana who meet with an unexpected accident and end up meeting a suspicious person.
