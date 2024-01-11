Top 10 series and movies on OTT that will improve your relationship

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024

Modern Love is an anthology series covering different tropes of relationships, like lost love, unlikely friendships, turning points in marriage, etc. On Prime Video.

This Is Us is a heartwarming and wholesome story of 3 triplets trying to navigate around in life to get over past tragedies. On Prime Video.

The Good Place is a comedy series about self-improvement, following the story of Eleanor Shellstrop who starts to work on herself to remain in the good place. On Netflix.

Little Things is a rom-com series about a couple going through difficulties in their relationships while finding their true selves.on Netflix.

Bandish Bandits follows two artists with very different backgrounds who fall in love despite societal constraints. On Prime Video.

Flames is a romance web series that covers a lot of elements of a relationship and the 4 seasons are a must-watch. On Prime Video.

Hiccups and Hookups follows 3 family members including a recently separated mother in their navigation through relationships. On Prime Video.

Permanent Roommates is about a couple who is in a long-distance relationship and all the challenges that they face due to it. On Prime Video.

Easy, another anthology series set around modern romance and the dating culture. On Netflix.

Catastrophe is a rom-com that dives into what an unexpected pregnancy can lead an unmarried couple into. On Prime Video.

